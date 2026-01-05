Drug trafficker held from UP's Chandauli, heroin seized: Police

Chandauli (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) A team from the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district arrested an alleged drug trafficker and seized 375 grams of heroin from his possession in Chandauli on Monday, an official said.

Surendra Singh, the inspector in-charge of the ANTF police station in Ghazipur district, told PTI that the arrest and seizure were made near the Zamania tri-section on Syedraja Road in the Syedraja police station area of Chandauli district.

He said the arrested accused has been identified as Sona Raeen (19) from the Syedraja police station area.

Singh said heroin weighing 375 grams, with an estimated value of Rs 75 lakh, was seized from Raeen's possession during a search.

He added that a motorcycle, Rs 405 in cash and a mobile phone were also seized from the accused.

The officer said during questioning, the accused confessed that he used to buy heroin at a low price from a person near Bihar's Sasaram railway station and sell it at higher prices in Chandauli.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Syedraja police station B P Pandey said a case has been registered against Raeen under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI COR NAV RC