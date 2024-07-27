Drug trafficker, once accused in Gulshan Kumar murder, arrested in Thane

Thane, Jul 27 (PTI) Mumbra police in the district has arrested a drug trafficker, a former accused in the 1997 Gulshan Kumar murder case, for possession of mephedrone or MD, an official said on Saturday.

Imtiaz Merchant, who was allegedly held with 60 gm of MD, is the brother of Abdul Rauf Merchant, main convict in the Kumar murder case, said an official.

Imtiaz himself too was an accused in the infamous 1997 murder case of the T-series founder but was acquitted, said senior inspector Anil Shinde of Mumbra police.

He had been allegedly selling drugs in Mumbra and Daighar police station limits for long, the official said, adding that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered and further probe was on. PTI COR KRK