'Drug traffickers' attack police team in West Bengal, 2 injured

Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) Two civic volunteers, who assist the police in West Bengal in maintaining law and order and traffic movement, were injured in an attack by suspected drug traffickers in Malda district on Monday, a senior officer said.

The incident occurred when a police team, comprising the civic volunteers, were pelted with stones during a raid in the Manikchak area, he said.

"Acting on a tip-off, a team of five to six personnel from Manikchak police station raided a mango orchard in the area and were attacked during the operation," the officer said.

One person was arrested for his involvement in the attack, and gambling boards were seized from the spot, he said.

A search is underway to arrest others, the officer said.

Reinforcement of the police force, including deployment of the Rapid Action Force, has been made in the area to maintain law and order, he added. PTI SUS BDC