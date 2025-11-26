Drug trafficking module busted in Punjab's Mohali

Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) busted a drug trafficking module and arrested a smuggler, an official said on Wednesday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said 5.084 kg heroin, 1.681 kg ICE (Methamphetamine) and Rs 6.50 lakh were recovered from the possession of Akashdeep Singh, a resident of Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran.

Police teams also recovered a leather bag and two electronic weighing machines, and impounded his car, which he was using to deliver the consignments, he added.

Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed links of the accused with a key handler, who coordinates the delivery and distribution of drug consignments across the Tricity.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to trace backward and forward linkages in this case to dismantle the entire network.

Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General (ANTF Rupnagar Range) AS Aulakh said acting on specific intelligence about the accused and his associates retrieved a large consignment of contraband and were hiding in a flat in Kharar in Mohali, an ANTF team conducted raid.

"During the raid, police teams have managed to arrest suspect Akashdeep, while two of his associates managed to flee by jumping from the balcony of the flat into an adjacent empty plot," he said.

The AIG said that further investigation is ongoing and raids are being conducted to nab the two absconding accused persons. PTI CHS NB NB