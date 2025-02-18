Drug worth over Rs 41 crore seized in Rajasthan, 3 held

Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) Brown sugar drug, a variant of heroin, worth Rs 41.50 crore was seized from a truck and three people were arrested in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said Tuesday.

According to the police, 20.82 kgs of brown sugar drug was concealed inside the fuel tank of the truck.

Pratapgarh District Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar Bansal said Laddu alias Ghanshyam Bairagi (34), Pushkar Lal Meena (34) and Pushkar Lal Teli (48) were arrested on Monday after the truck coming from Mandsaur was searched.

Bansal said During the search of the truck, it was found that the fuel tank had two parts, one that had diesel and the other part, which was made by welding, had 14 polythene bags containing the contraband concealed in it.

The drugs and the truck were seized, he said, adding that the three accused were arrested under the NDPS Act and a case was registered.