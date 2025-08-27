Drug worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Manipur, woman held

Imphal, Aug 27 (PTI) Security forces arrested a 49-year-old woman after drugs worth Rs 10 lakh were recovered from her residence in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Wednesday.

She was apprehended from her house at S Munnuam area in the district on Monday, a senior officer said.

"Psychotropic substances of WY tablets popularly known as Yaba tablets, numbering 1200 and worth approximately Rs 10 lakhs, were seized from her possession," he said.

Yaba tablets, containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, also called the ‘crazy drug’, are banned in India.

Meanwhile, one active cadre of the banned Prepak (PRO) was arrested from Napet Palli in Imphal East district on Monday, police said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI CORR BDC