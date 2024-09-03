Drug worth Rs 2.8 lakh seized in Arunachal, two women held

Itanagar, Sep 3 (PTI) Two women were arrested in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district after suspected heroin worth Rs 2.8 lakh was seized from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a state police team along with the 36th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force raided the residence of the accused drug peddlers in Khonsa on Monday and recovered 28.9 grams of suspected heroin from their possession, Tirap Superintendent of Police Singjatla Singpho said.

The two accused hail from Lazu village in the district, the SP said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 was registered against the accused at Khonsa Police Station and an investigation has been initiated, he added.