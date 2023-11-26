Drugs, ammunition found near IB in Punjab's Amritsar

Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) BSF personnel recovered more than five kg of heroin along with an Italy-made pistol and 20 cartridges which were airdropped by a Pakistani drone near Punjab's Amritsar district, an official said on Sunday.

The official said the Border Security Force (BSF) troops intercepted the drone on the intervening night of November 25 and 26 and also heard the sound of dropping near village Chak Allah Baksh in Amritsar.

During a search operation, the BSF personnel recovered a bag containing 5.240 kg heroin and Italy-made pistol, two magazines and 20 rounds from a field. PTI CHS DV DV