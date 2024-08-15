Drugs available everywhere, says Goa minister; provides ammunition to Oppn

Panaji, Aug 15 (PTI) Goa Law Minister Aleixo Sequeira on Thursday put his own government on the spot by saying that drugs were available everywhere and no action was being taken.

While the statement prompted the Opposition to attack the BJP government, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tried to do some damage control by claiming that the minister was not talking about Goa.

Talking to reporters after hoisting the tricolour at Margao on Independence Day, Sequeira came out in support of the Sunburn EDM (Electronic Dance Music) festival which is annually organised in the coastal state but faces opposition from some quarters for alleged drug use.

"Drugs are today available all over. You don't require Sunburn to get it," the minister said, commenting on the controversy.

It was society's responsibility to identify who is selling drugs and intimate police about it, he said, adding "Let us move forward and ensure that no drugs are available." "You tell me drugs are not available? What are you doing? What am I doing? Nothing! The time has come that you and me work together and aggressively attack this menace," the minister went on to say.

But his admission that drugs can be obtained easily in the state provided the Opposition an opportunity to take swipes at the Pramod Sawant-led government.

"If drugs are indeed everywhere, then perhaps it's time to change the people who are supposed to be keeping them under control, starting with you!" said AAP MLA Venzy Viegas.

"Law minister Alex Sequeira has exposed @BJP4Goa Govt by accepting the failure of @Goa_Police under @DrPramodPSawant with the fact that drugs are available everywhere in Goa. @PMOIndia is this @BJP4India style of making Goa "Swayampurna in Drugs?" asked Goa Congress vice president Sunil Kawthankar in a Twitter post.

Reacting to the row, chief minister Sawant said the minister had a "slip of tongue", and what he meant was "drugs are available all over the world." PTI RPS KRK