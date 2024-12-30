Drugs being sold openly in UP, strict action needed: State Cong chief

Lucknow, Dec 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Monday alleged that drugs were being sold openly in the state and demanded strict action to save future generations from getting into the quagmire of drugs.

Advertisment

Expressing concern, Rai in his letter, said, "In the last few years, incidents of open sale and use of drugs and other intoxicants are being seen in urban areas and remote rural areas of Uttar Pradesh, which is very shameful for any civilised society, and points towards an administrative failure. The youth and poor section of the state are becoming its biggest victims." He said the youth who have to be a part of the development of the state are ruining their and the state's future by falling into the grip of drugs.

"The poor section, which is somehow feeding their family in this period of inflation by working as a labourer and toiling all day, is also ruining their family by falling into the grip of drug abuse," Rai said in his letter.

He said the situation is such that the common people know which intoxicant is available in which street of cities and villages but the police do not.

Advertisment

"That is, all this is happening with the knowledge (protection) of the police," he said.

Rai said reports and news related to the serious matter are being published continuously in all the reputed newspapers and the entire state is aware of these things. Only the police system of the state is unaware, he charged.

"Or it can be said that even on such a serious issue, the administration and the police system have fallen asleep like (demon) Kumbhakarna," Rai said in his letter.

Advertisment

The UP Congress chief demanded through the letter that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should intervene in the matter and take immediate strict action so that "our future generations can be saved from getting into the quagmire of drugs." PTI NAV KSS KSS