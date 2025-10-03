Drugs, codeine-based cough syrups worth Rs 147 cr destroyed by Thane, Palghar, MBVV cops

Thane/Palghar, Oct 3 (PTI) Contraband like heroin, cocaine, mephedrone as well as codeine-based cough syrups cumulatively worth Rs 147 crore was destroyed in a joint operation by police units of Thane, Palghar and Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar, an official said on Friday.

The contraband comprises 1,056 kilograms of drugs and 26,935 litres of codeine-based cough syrup, the official added.

The MBVV police destroyed drugs weighing 240 kilograms worth Rs 29.76 crore that were seized in 27 cases, while Palghar police incinerated 204 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 16 lakh, the official said.

"The drugs and cough syrup were destroyed at Mumbai Waste Management Company in Taloja. All these operations were carried out with approval from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board in the presence of government panchas and laboratory officials," he added. PTI COR BNM