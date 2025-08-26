Drugs divert youth energy in negative direction: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Aug 26 (PTI) In a bid to raise awareness among youth about the dangers of drug use, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, along with other ministers and BJP MLAs, rode bicycles from the Haryana MLAs' hostel to the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

Saini, Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, other ministers, and MLAs participated in the bicycle ride, while some opted for battery-operated carts.

Speaking to reporters, Saini emphasised the importance of protecting the environment and encouraged young people to embrace a healthy lifestyle and avoid drugs. He highlighted that youth are the nation’s valuable asset, and their energy must be directed positively.

"Drugs divert youth energy in a negative direction. Due to drugs, so many families get impacted, and their dreams get shattered. It has an impact on the physical and mental health of an individual," Saini said.

To further Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement, Haryana has consistently promoted several initiatives, including cyclothons and marathons, the chief minister said.

Speaker Kalyan stated that when discussing nation-building, it is crucial for everyone, especially the youth, to contribute positively and to remain drug-free. Minister Krishan Lal Panwar assured that the government is dedicated to making Haryana a drug-free state.

Additionally, Haryana Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Shyam Singh Rana discussed the benefits of cycling, emphasising its advantages for both the environment and personal health.