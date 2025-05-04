Drugs found hidden in puja room of house in Kerala

Kannur (Kerala), May 4 (PTI) As much as 1.2 kilograms of ganja and five grams of MDMA were found hidden at the puja room of a house in this north Kerala district during a raid, police said on Sunday.

The police allegedly seized the drugs from a house owned by one Renil in Thalassery.

However, the man managed to flee when the investigators arrived at the house for the raid on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, a police team carried out a similar search in the house three days ago as well but could not find anything suspicious then.

They repeated the raid on Saturday and found the drugs hidden inside the puja room, police said.

The absconding man's brother gave a statement that he used to sell drugs at the house, police added. PTI CORR/LGK ADB