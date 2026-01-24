Drugs greatest enemy of Mizoram, says CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Jan 24 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday said drugs are the greatest enemy of the state and called for collective efforts to combat the menace.

The CM chaired a meeting of officials and a prominent NGO to review anti-drug operations, according to an official statement by the state Information and Public Relations department.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister K. Sapdanga, Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, senior officials from home and excise departments and leaders of Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), it said.

Lalduhoma informed that the state police in collaboration with excise department and CYMA, the largest civil society organisation in the state, launched a massive operation under the banner 'Operation Jericho' in 22 border villages to curb drug trafficking into the state in September last year.

He said during the operation from September 1 to January 13 this year, drugs and narcotics worth Rs 196.42 crore had been seized.

"As drugs are the greatest enemy of our state and the Mizo community, it should be fought collectively by both the government and society as a whole" Lalduhoma was quoted as saying in the statement.

At least 319 drug-related cases were registered in the state in 2025, he added.

The CM also informed that three excise and narcotics stations were opened in Saitual, Khawzawl and Hnahthial towns in December 2024 to combat drugs. PTI CORR MNB