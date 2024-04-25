Drugs, liquor worth crores, 344 unlicensed arms seized since implementation of MCC in Haryana

Chandigarh, Apr 25 (PTI) The law enforcing agencies have seized 344 unlicensed arms and 633 cartridges in Haryana since March 16 when the Model Code of Conduct came into force, an official said.

Law enforcement agencies have seized over Rs 23 crore worth of drugs, liquor and unaccounted-for cash in Haryana since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha elections came into effect, he said.

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal told PTI that out of 1,33,505 licensed weapons in the state, 81,000 have been deposited till Tuesday by people at respective police stations in compliance with the poll code.

Directions have been given to tighten the vigil on inter-state borders to check inflow of illicit liquor and other such items, he said.

Agarwal also said Rs 23 crore worth of drugs, liquor and unaccounted-for cash have been recovered in the state since the MCC came into force.

Of this liquor valued at Rs 8.17 crore, drugs at Rs 8.02 crore, Rs 4 crore in unaccounted-for cash, precious metals worth Rs 1.73 crore and other items worth Rs 1.33 crore have been seized, he said.

Polling for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth of the seven-phase elections on May 25. PTI SUN SKY SKY