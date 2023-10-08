Drugs, other materials worth Rs 5.94 cr seized after raid at godown in Nashik

Nashik, Oct 8 (PTI) Police have seized drugs and other items worth over Rs 5.94 crore after a raid at a godown in Maharashtra's Nashik district, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the godown located near a hotel in Shinde village close to Nashik-Pune highway late Saturday night, they said.

Earlier, the Mumbai police had seized mephedrone worth Rs 300 crore and arrested 12 persons from different cities in an operation, including raid on Thursday at a drug manufacturing unit located at Shinde village MIDC industrial area in Nashik from where 133 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 267 crore was seized, an official said on Friday.

After the action in Shinde village by the Mumbai police a couple of days ago, the police were looking for closed shops, houses, godowns and unused places. Public awareness was also created about it, Deputy Commissioner of Police Monica Raut told reporters.

A 51-year-old resident of Shinde village had given his godown on rent two months ago, but it was closed for the last few days. "He suspected that a drug-like substance was manufactured in the godown and he informed the police about it. As a result, the Nashik Road police raided the godown,” the official said.

"In the raid, 4.87 kg of MD drug-like substance worth Rs 5.84 crore was seized from the godown. The total cost of the contraband and other materials seized from the godown is around Rs 5,94,60,300," she said.

The involvement of three persons has been revealed in this crime and search for them is on, the official said.

A case has been registered by the Nashik Road police in this connection, the police added. PTI COR GK