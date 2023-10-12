Drugs recovered, two held in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 12 (PTI) Two people were arrested after 12 kg of heroin was allegedly recovered from their possession in Ferozepur, a top Punjab Police officer said on Thursday.

A case has been registered, Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, said.

“Big Blow to Trans Border narcotic network: In an intelligence-led operation, CI (counter intelligence) Ferozepur has apprehended 2 persons and recovered 12 kg heroin,” Yadav posted on X.

“FIR under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act is registered and Investigations on-going to establish backward and forward linkages,” he added. PTI CHS DV DV