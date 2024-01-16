Drugs recovered, two held in UP

Mahrajganj (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) Two men have been arrested after 130 gm heroin, valued at Rs 1.5 crore in the global market, was allegedly recovered from their possession, police said on Tuesday Sarwan Kumar, who hails from this district, and Ganesh from Nepal were arrested on Monday night during a routine check, Station House Officer, Bargadwa, Swatantra Kumar Singh said.

The accused were on their way to Nepal to hand over the consignment, Singh said.

The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI CORR ABN DV DV