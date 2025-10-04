Drugs seized, 3 arrested in Jharkhand

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Oct 4 (PTI) Three persons were arrested and cannabis and brown sugar seized from their possession in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Saturday, police said.

Around 11.9 kg of ganja, worth Rs 6 lakh, and 10 small packets of brown sugar were seized during raids, a police statement said, adding the arrested persons were identified as Anirudh Sah alias Hit (47), Md Faiz Akram alias Bobby (25), and Md Matlub Alam (23).

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in Sijua village and nabbed two persons, seizing 1.5 kg of ganja and 10 small packets of brown sugar from their possession, Bokaro Superintendent of Police Harvinder Singh said.

Based on inputs provided by them, another person was nabbed from his house in Bari Cooperative Colony and 10.4 kg of ganja and Rs 7,939 in cash were seized, he added.

A case has been registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Balidih police station.