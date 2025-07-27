Drugs seized after raid at party in Pune; 7 persons detained

Pune, Jul 27 (PTI) Police seized drugs, hookah set ups and liquor after conducting a raid at a party underway at an apartment in Pune in the early hours of Sunday and detained seven persons, officials said.

The police's Crime Branch carried out the raid at the studio apartment located in the upscale Kharadi area of Maharashtra's Pune city based on a tip-off about a rave party, an official said.

During the operation, narcotic substances such as ganja, liquor and hookah were seized, he said.

"We had received information about a rave party being held at an apartment in the Kharadi area. Accordingly, the raid was conducted by our Crime Branch team," a senior police official said.

"During the raid, narcotic substances like ganja, liquor, and hookah were found. We have detained seven persons -- five men and two women," he said.

One of the men detained is the husband of a woman politician, the official said.

"All individuals have been taken into custody, and the process of registering a case is underway," he said. PTI COR SPK GK