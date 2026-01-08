Drugs seized from Kannur central jail inmate

Kannur(Kerala), Jan 8 (PTI) Drugs were seized from an inmate of the central jail here two days ago, prison officials said on Thursday.

Two bottles of hashish oil were found in possession of the inmate -- Manoj -- during a routine checking in the prison on Tuesday, the officials said.

The seized contraband was handed over to the police and a complaint was lodged against the prisoner, they said.

Based on the complaint, a case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (Management) Act was registered on Wednesday, police said.

An investigation has been launched to find out how the inmate came into possession of the drugs, it said. PTI HMP ROH