Drugs seized from youth in Kottayam

Kottayam (Kerala), Mar 28 (PTI) The Excise Department has seized a large quantity of drugs intended for illegal sale for narcotic use from a 32-year-old man during an inspection in Pala, officials said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Excise officials recovered 300 packets of a particular injection from Jithin Jose, a native of Ullanadu, on Thursday evening.

This drug is typically used to control blood pressure in cancer patients, but Jithin had procured it through a courier service and intended to sell it illegally in and around Pala, according to the Excise officers.

"The accused had been involved in three narcotic cases earlier," an officer said.

The Excise Department has launched a detailed investigation into the incident. PTI ARM ARM ADB