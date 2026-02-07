Drugs seized, supporting actress among nine arrested in Chennai

Chennai, Feb 7 (PTI) The police along with AINU, has cracked down against a drug network here and arrested nine persons, including a supporting actress in connection with the seizure, sources said on Saturday.

The seized drugs include Methamphetamine.

Acting on specific inputs from the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (AINU), special teams were formed to intensify measures against the drug network in the city.

Based on a tip-off, a joint operation was conducted on February 4 that included a special squad from the AINU and a team led by Valasaravakkam Police.

The teams during the operation, intercepted a car with four individuals and on examination of the vehicle, seized Methamphetamine and ganja from their possession, the sources added.

They were identified as Venkatesh Kumar, Karthik Raja, Yashwanth, Vigneshwaran, all hailing from here.

During interrogation, the arrested persons revealed the involvement of five others, including Alvipinsha (Kerala) and Anju Krishna (Chennai).

A further probe revealed that Krishna has been working as a supporting actress while others were employed in various companies.

The authorities recovered 6 grams each of Methaphetamine and ganja, 10 mobile phones and the car used to transport the drugs and a diary.

Following the investigation, the arrested individuals were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody, sources said.