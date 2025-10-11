Drugs, smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 8 crore seized in Assam's Cachar

Guwahati, Oct 11 (PTI) Yaba tablets and smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 8 crore were seized in Assam's Cachar district on Saturday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said the recovery was made during a joint operation by the Assam Police and the Assam Rifles.

In the operation in the Barak river, a country-made boat was intercepted, he said.

Sarma said a total of 10,000 Yaba tablets and 1,25,000 packets of Essential Light Cigarette worth Rs 8 crore were recovered from it.

"Big win for @assampolice," the CM said, lauding the efforts.

Yaba tablets are illegal in India as they contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act. PTI SSG SOM