Drugs smuggler succumbs to bullet wound in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 11 (PTI) A narcotics smuggler shot at by Army personnel while trying to smuggle drugs from across the border along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district succumbed on Wednesday, officials said.

Yasir Nazir (22), a resident of the Karmara village in Poonch, was admitted in Government Medical College, Jammu, on September 24 after he was arrested in an injured condition from the Gulpur Sector, the officials said.

Nazir was shot at by Army troops when he attempted to escape after being signalled to stop while trying to smuggle narcotic substances from across the border. A packet containing drugs was seized from him at the time of his arrest, they added.

He succumbed to his injuries around 1.25 am and his body was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem, they said.

His body will be handed over to his family after legal formalities are completed, the officials said. PTI TAS SZM