Drugs valued at Rs 2.04 crore seized in Mumbai; 11 held

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) The Mumbai police have seized various narcotic substances, including heroin and mephedrone, valued at Rs 2.04 crore in nine separate cases and arrested 11 drug peddlers, officials said on Saturday.

The seizures were made by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) this week after operations at Dharavi, Bandra, Byculla, Govandi, Goregaon, Borivali, Malvani, Malad and Mahim localities in the metropolis, they said.

According to an official, the haul comprises 346 grams of heroin, 198 grams of mephedrone, over 6 kg of ganja, and 3,460 alprazolam, tramadol and nitrazepam tablets, which are medicines but often abused, in nine different cases. A total of 11 peddlers were arrested.

The seized drugs are valued at Rs 2.04 crore, he said, adding that an investigation is underway. PTI DC NR