Drugs valued at Rs 2.15 crore seized in Thane district; three held

Thane, Feb 14 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have seized drugs valued at nearly Rs 2.15 crore and arrested three persons for allegedly possessing the narcotic substances, an official said on Saturday.

A police patrol team intercepted three men in the Dombivali area on Friday. The trio, including a Nigerian national, tried to flee, but the cops nabbed them, he said.

A search led to the discovery of cocaine and mephedrone worth about Rs 2.15 crore from their possession, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende said this arrest is part of a campaign against drug trafficking in the Kalyan region.

“Between January 2025 and December 2025, we registered 101 cases and arrested 146 individuals related to narcotics. Our teams seized over 244 kg of ganja, 4 kg of MD, and various other banned substances like nitrazepam and hashish, collectively valued over Rs 6.36 crore,” the official said. PTI COR NR