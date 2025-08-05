Drugs valued over Rs 7 crore seized in Assam, five held

Guwahati, Aug 5 (PTI) Drugs with an estimated value of over Rs 7 crore have been recovered in two separate operations and five people were arrested in Assam's Cachar district in connection with the seizures, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Acting on specific information, the police conducted two operations in the district and seized 216 gms of heroin and 20,000 Yaba tablets along with two vehicles, the chief minister posted on 'X'.

''Rs 7 crore worth of drugs, now in smokes! @assampolice stands firm - no place for narcotics!'', Sarma said.

Necessary legal procedures have already been initiated.

Yaba tablets are banned in the country because they contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, and caffeine. PTI DG DG BDC