Drugs worth about Rs 2 crore seized from railway station in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 16 (PTI) Drugs worth about Rs 2 crore were seized on Saturday in a joint operation by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) at the Charbagh railway station here, according to an official statement.

According to the GRP, a case has been registered against two men -- Santosh Singh, a resident of Telpa in Bihar's Chhapra district, and Ram Lotan, a resident of Chandi in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

A campaign is underway against suspected smugglers on the instructions of Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Prakash D of the GRP.

According to the statement issued here, in a joint operation by the RPF post and the GRP station at Charbagh, banned drug oxytocin worth Rs 1,93,73,904, which was being smuggled from Bihar through the railway parcel, was seized.

Information was received that a large consignment of oxytocin in packets has come from Chhapra to Lucknow on train number 15053, the statement said.

A search was conducted and 38 packets containing the banned drug were found in the parcel house. A probe revealed the names of the two accused, against whom an FIR was registered at the Charbagh GRP station.

According to police, there is a possibility that others were also involved in the smuggling of the consignment. PTI CDN RC