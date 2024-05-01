Drugs worth more than Rs 2 crore seized in Meghalaya, 1 held

Shillong, May 1 (PTI) An interstate drug trafficker from Assam has been arrested in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills for making an attempt to smuggle banned narcotic drugs worth more than Rs 2 crore into the state, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police naka was set up at Ratacherra in the district following which a resident of Assam's Silchar was nabbed from a government bus at around 10 pm on Tuesday night, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Jaintia Hills district, Giri Prasad, told PTI.

He said heroin worth Rs 2.1 crore was found concealed in 25 soap cases. Besides 3,720 Nitrazepam tablets were also seized, the SP said.

A case has been registered and the accused person was charged under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has lauded the Meghalaya Police for arresting the drug smuggler. PTI JOP SBN SBN