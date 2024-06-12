Drugs worth more than Rs 66 cr seized in Assam, three held

Guwahati, Jun 12 (PTI) In a major drug haul, Yaba tablets worth more than Rs 66 crore were seized on Wednesday, and three peddlers were arrested from Karimganj district of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"Breaking the backbone of the Drugs network! In two separate anti-narcotics operations carried out today, @STFAssam & @karimganjpolice seized 2,20,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 66 cr from a vehicle and arrested three accused coming from a neighbouring State," Sarma said in a post on X.

In a separate incident, 36,000 Yaba tablets were from a vehicle in Karbi Anglong district, he said.

The chief minister lauded the efforts of Assam Police towards making the state drug-free. PTI TR SBN TR SBN