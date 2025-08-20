Drugs worth nearly Rs 12 crore seized in separate ops in Mizoram

Aizawl, Aug 20 (PTI) Drugs worth nearly Rs 12 crore were seized in separate operations in Mizoram, officials said on Wednesday.

Personnel of the Assam Rifles seized 3.33 kg of methamphetamine tablets and 190.90 gram of heroin from Zokhawthar village in Champhai district on Tuesday.

The drugs were worth Rs 10.74 crore, the Assam Rifles said.

The smuggler, who was riding a Myanmarese motorcycle, escaped before being apprehended. He left behind his motorcycle and mobile phone, it said.

The drugs were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, it added.

In another operation, personnel of the Special Narcotics Police Station and CRPF intercepted an MUV in Muallungthu near Aizawl on August 18, and seized 7.95 kg of methamphetamine tablets, they said.

The drugs, worth over Rs 1 crore, were concealed inside a hidden compartment under the vehicle's rear seat and cargo floorboard, they added.

Two persons, identified as Shanti Jeeban Chakma (30) of Lawngtlai district and Brighu Dhan Chakma (31) of Mamit district, were arrested from the vehicle.

In Champhai district, a suspicious van was found parked on the outskirts of Hnahlan village on the night of August 17. As police approached, the driver fled into the nearby jungle under the cover of darkness, leaving the vehicle behind, officials said.

On searching the vehicle, police recovered 240 gram of heroin, worth Rs 17.2 lakh, concealed in wafer packets, they added.

A sustained follow-up operation led to the arrest of one Ahmed Ali (26), a resident of Assam's Karimganj district, from the nearby Vapar village. PTI CORR SOM