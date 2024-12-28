Drugs worth nearly Rs 6 crore seized, 5 arrested in Assam: CM

Guwahati, Dec 28 (PTI) Drugs worth nearly Rs 6 crore have been seized and five persons apprehended in two separate operations in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Advertisment

In Guwahati city, Special Task Force (STF) personnel conducted an operation at a hotel in Paltan Bazar on Friday night and seized 416 gm of heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 2.75 crore.

Four persons were apprehended from the hotel, Sarma said.

"In a late-night anti-narcotics operation carried out by @STFAssam, 4 traffickers were apprehended at a hotel in Paltan Bazar, Guwahati and 416 gm of heroin were recovered from their possession. We will continue our mission of #AssamAgainstDrugs to save our youth from the vices of contraband substances," the chief minister posted on X.

Advertisment

In another operation in Nagaon district, drugs worth over Rs 3.5 crore were seized and a person apprehended by the police on Friday night, Sarma said.

"Based on input from an apprehended individual, @nagaonpolice intercepted a vehicle and recovered 532.46 grams of heroin upon thorough search. The seized drugs are worth Rs 3.5 crore and were hidden in secret chambers of the vehicle. Good job @assampolice," the chief minister posted on X. PTI DG RG DG ACD