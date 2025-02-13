Drugs worth over Rs 1 crore seized in Navi Mumbai; 3 African nationals arrested

Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) Drugs worth more than Rs 1 crore, including high-quality cocaine, were seized and three African nationals arrested in this connection in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, police said.

The arrests and seizures were made in a joint operation conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) and Navi Mumbai police's crime branch. The operation, which began at around 4 am, was part of an ongoing effort to combat the drug trade within the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate limits, an official release said.

During the exercise, 11 African nationals were also found to be overstaying in India, said the release.

A total of 125 police officers and constables participated in the operation, which resulted in raids across 11 locations, said the release.

During the raids, the police seized a large quantity of illegal drugs, including 118.48 grams of high-quality cocaine valued at Rs 59,24,000, and 100.84 grams of MD powder valued at Rs 50,42,000. Additionally, Rs 43,500 was also seized, bringing the total value of the confiscated drugs and cash to Rs 1,10,10,000, police said.

The operation focused on identifying and apprehending individuals involved in the distribution of illicit substances. During the exercise, the police verified the identities of 35 African nationals residing in the area. Of these, three individuals were found in possession of the seized drugs and were arrested, said the release.

An FIR was registered against them at the Ulwe police station.

The police also discovered that 11 African nationals had overstayed in India, with their passports and visas having expired. These individuals were issued "Leave India" notices, according to the release. PTI COR RSY