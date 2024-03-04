Drugs worth over Rs 1 crore seized, two arrested in Assam

Guwahati, Mar 4 (PTI) Drugs worth more than Rs 1 crore were seized and a couple was arrested in Assam's Kamrup district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Special Task Force (STF) intercepted a bus on NH-27 near North Guwahati Multi Specialty Hospital at Amingaon and nabbed the two alleged peddlers, a spokesperson of the Assam Police said.

Twelve soap boxes containing 139.5 gm of heroin were seized from their possession, the official said.

Another official said that the total value of the seized drugs is estimated to be around Rs 1.12 crore. PTI TR TR ACD