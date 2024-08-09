Drugs worth over Rs 120 crore seized in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 9 (PTI) Drugs worth over Rs 120 crore was seized in an operation in Assam's Karimganj and Cachar districts in the Barak Valley on Friday, police said.

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the recovery, they said.

In Karimganj district, a joint operation led by IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta was launched by the Special Task Force (STF) and the district police at Puwamara bypass, leading to seizure of huge quantities of drugs from inside the “secret chambers” of a 12-wheeler truck.

The seized contraband includes 3,50,000 Yaba tablets and 1.3 kg of heroin hidden in 100 soap cases, Mahanta said.

Yaba is a combination of stimulants, the most important being methamphetamine and caffeine.

The value of the seized drugs is around Rs 115 crore, Mahanta said.

In another recovery in neighbouring Cachar district, police seized 18,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 5.5 crore at Kathal Road in Silchar.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, said, “These major seizures will firmly boost our war against drugs. Good job @assampolice.” PTI DG RBT