Drugs worth over Rs 2 cr seized in Manipur, two held

Imphal, May 24 (PTI) Two persons, including a woman, were arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district after drugs worth more than Rs 2 crore were seized from their possession in separate operations, police said on Saturday.

During an operation on Thursday, one drug peddler was apprehended from Mongkot Khopi village after 870 grams of brown sugar worth around Rs 1.74 crore, twenty soap cases, containing heroin with an estimated value of Rs 52 lakh, unaccounted cash of Rs 29.5 lakh and two radio sets were recovered from his possession, a senior officer said.

The seized cash is suspected to be proceeds from drug deals, he said.

The police also apprehended a 46-year-old woman from her residence in Tangnuam village on Friday after 25 soap cases, containing suspected brown sugar weighing 289 grams, and Rs 8 lakh in cash were recovered from her possession, he added. PTI CORR BDC