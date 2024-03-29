Drugs worth over Rs 2 cr seized, two arrested in Jharkhand

Chatra (Jharkhand), Mar 29 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested and drugs worth over Rs 2 crore seized from their possession in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

During a naka checking in Gidhaur area along the inter-district boundaries of Chatra and Hazaribag on Thursday, 45 kg of opium worth Rs 2 crore and 25 gm of heroin worth Rs 5 lakh were seized from a car and a two-wheeler respectively in separate incidents, Chatra Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar Pandey told reporters.

"Two persons, identified as Lalan Dangi (28) and Rajendra Dangi (50), were arrested," he said.

Chatra Police had arrested one person and seized 138 gm of brown sugar worth Rs 15 from his possession during a naka checking on Wednesday. PTI COR SAN SAN ACD