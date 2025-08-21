Drugs worth over Rs 412 crore seized in Meghalaya in five years: Official

Shillong, Aug 21 (PTI) Drugs worth more than Rs 412 crore have been seized in Meghalaya over the past five years and over a thousand people arrested in connection with trafficking, officials said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) in-charge of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Giri Prasad said between 2020 and 2025, the force and state police seized 400,993 grams of heroin, 12,756 kg of marijuana, 2,79,636 kg of opium, 76 kg of yaba tablets, 14 kg of white crystal meth and 1,24,906 bottles of codeine cough syrup.

Prasad said the seized drugs were valued at over Rs 412 crore and nearly half of the contraband has already been disposed of through legal procedures.

"In the last five years, 1,061 people have been arrested in connection with drug trafficking and 603 cases have been registered," he told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government on Thursday felicitated eight officers and personnel of the ANTF for their pivotal role in the state's biggest single drug seizure, valued at Rs 4 crore, in East Jaintia Hills district.

The felicitation was presented by Minister in-charge of Social Welfare Paul Lyngdoh in the presence of SP (ANTF) Giri Prasad, DREAM project Mission Director Francis Kharshiing and DIG (Administration) Jubi G Momin. The personnel were given cash awards and mementos.

Lyngdoh said the successful seizure marked another milestone in the state's fight against narcotics.

"Just last week, our personnel managed to intercept contraband worth over Rs 4 crore from East Jaintia Hills in a single operation," he said, while lauding the ANTF's dedication and bravery in breaking the backbone of the supply chain.

Meghalaya's geographical location, he added, has made it a lucrative transit point for drug syndicates, posing a constant challenge for enforcement agencies. PTI JOP MNB