Drugs worth over Rs 5 crore seized in Assam, one arrested

Guwahati, Mar 20 (PTI) In a major drug haul, ‘Yaba’ tablets worth more than Rs 5 crore were seized in Sribhumi district of Assam and one peddler was arrested, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

"You may be smart, but our sources are smarter! Last night @sribhumipolice apprehended an individual based on reliable inputs & recovered 17,000 YABA tablets," Sarma said in a post on X.

A senior official said the total value of the seized drugs will be around Rs 5.1 crore as per the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards.

Yaba or 'crazy medicine' in Thai is a tablet form of a mixture of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine.