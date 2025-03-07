Drugs worth over Rs 7 crore seized in Mizoram, five held

Aizawl, Mar 7 (PTI) Drugs worth more than Rs 7 crore have been seized and five people arrested in separate incidents in Mizoram, officials said on Friday.

In the first incident, the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has arrested three persons, including a woman, after seizing 48 Kg of crystal methamphetamine worth around Rs 6.72 crore in Aizawl, an official said on Friday.

The drug, crystal methamphetamine, was seized on Thursday.

The two agencies launched a joint operation in Aizawl's Khatla neighbourhood and seized the drugs from the possession of a resident of Ngopa in Saitual district and another person from Aizawl's Ramhlun South locality, he said.

Further investigation also led to the arrest of the woman, a resident of Zokhawthar in Champhai district near the Myanmar border, for her alleged involvement in the smuggling of the drug, the official said.

The seized narcotic substance was supposed to be smuggled to Delhi to be sold there at the rate of around Rs 14 lakh per Kg, he said.

A vehicle bearing Assam registration, used for transporting the drugs, was seized by the agencies, the official said.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and were produced in the Special Court (NDPS Act) in Aizawl on Friday, he added.

In another incident, a 65-year-old woman and her friend were arrested on the charge of smuggling drugs near the Myanmar border, the Assam Rifles said in a statement on Friday.

They were arrested along with 55 grams of heroin, worth Rs 41.25 lakh, in their possession during a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Mizoram police at Zokhawthar in Champhai district on Thursday, it said. The incident happened during a vehicle check.

The accused are residents of Zokhawthar in east Mizoram's Champhai district and Champhai town, it said.

The accused, along with the seized heroin, were handed over to the state police, the statement added. PTI CORR SBN SBN