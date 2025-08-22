Drugs worth over Rs 75 crore seized in Mizoram, 8 arrested

Aizawl, Aug 22 (PTI) In a major drug haul, huge quantities of Methamphetamine tablets and heroin worth over Rs 75 crore were seized and eight people arrested in Mizoram in a special joint operation launched by BSF, NCB and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department, the paramilitary force said in a statement on Friday.

The special operation was planned and launched on Thursday based on specific intelligence developed by BSF, it said.

The joint team intercepted four suspected vehicles on the Aizawl–Champhai highway (NH-6), between Keifang and Seling villages, approximately 60 km from Aizawl.

During the search, three plastic bags containing 50 packets filled with about 50 kg (5 lakh tablets) of methamphetamine (Yaba) were seized, the statement said.

In addition, three soap cases containing 36 gm of heroin were also seized, it said.

The combined value of the seized narcotics is estimated at over Rs75 crore, it said.

Eight people have been arrested and four vehicles used for transporting the contrabands were seized during the special joint operation, it said.

This major success highlights the synergy and seamless coordination between BSF, NCB, and the Excise and Narcotics department, whose joint efforts ensured the disruption of a significant narcotics trafficking attempt along the vulnerable Mizoram–Myanmar corridor, the statement claimed.

The operation reaffirmed the resolute determination of security and enforcement agencies to combat the menace of drugs, safeguard society, and protect the youth from falling prey to narcotics smuggling networks, it said.

The BSF, in close collaboration with sister agencies, reiterates its unwavering commitment to the war on drugs and assures that such coordinated actions will continue with greater intensity to deliver decisive blows against organised drug trafficking syndicates operating in the region, the statement added. PTI COR RG