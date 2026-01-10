Drugs worth over Rs 8 cr seized in Assam, 3 held

Guwahati, Jan 10 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the police have seized drugs worth Rs 8.2 crore in Cachar district and arrested three persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team seized 1.357 kg of morphine, the chief minister posted on 'X'.

''Drug peddlers, I feel you! You imported 1.357 kg morphine worth Rs 8.2 crore, only to get busted by @cacharpolice. But you forgot one simple fact: This is Assam!," Sarma said on the social media platform on Friday.

Morphine, a non-synthetic narcotic, is derived from opium and used for the treatment of pain.

''Here, drugs don’t circulate; they get confiscated. 3 arrested, drugs seized, business permanently closed," Sarma said.

The police have initiated legal action in connection with the seizure and the arrests, an officer said.