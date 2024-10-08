Drugs worth over Rs 8.5 cr seized in Assam, one held

Guwahati, Oct 8 (PTI) Drugs worth more than Rs 8.5 crore have been recovered from various parts of Assam in separate operations and one person has been arrested in connection with one of the seizures, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Sarma said narcotics substances like ganja, heroin and Yaba tablets were recovered from Biswanath and Cachar districts.

Based on reliable inputs, the Assam Police "carried out anti-narcotics operations and recovered a huge quantity of drugs".

In Biswanath, the police intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint on NH-15 and managed to seize 314 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 1.57 crore, the chief minister said.

He also said the Cachar district police carried out two special operations at Silchar and Ramnagar.

During the two operations, the police recovered 572 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets, worth Rs 7 crore, and one person has been apprehended, Sarma said.

Yaba tablets containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, also called ‘crazy drug’, have been banned in India. PTI TR BDC