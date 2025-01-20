Drugs worth Rs 1 cr in Assam, one held

Guwahati, Jan 20 (PTI) Drugs worth Rs 1 crore were recovered in Assam’s Cachar district, and a person was arrested in this connection, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The contraband was seized from a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state, he said.

“Drugs worth Rs 1 crore recovered by @cacharpolice. In a source-based operation carried out at Digharkhal Toll Gate, a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state was intercepted,” Sarma said in a post on X on Sunday.

Two kgs of Ganja and 8,640 bottles of Codeine Phosphate cough syrup were seized from the vehicle, and one person was arrested in this connection, he added. PTI SSG SSG BDC