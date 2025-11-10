Drugs worth Rs 10 cr seized in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 10 (PTI) Drugs worth Rs 10 crore were seized by security forces in two separate operations in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

While one raid was conducted by police in Guwahati, the other was done jointly by the police and Assam Rifles in Cachar district.

“Weekend plans cancelled. @GuwahatiPol crashed a Rs 4 crore 'Heroin House Party' in Beltola,” Sarma said in a post on X.

Cachar Police and Assam Rifles personnel “gatecrashed another bash at Changkuri with Rs 6 crore worth of Yaba tabs!”, he said.

Yaba tablets are illegal in India as they contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

“Two raids, zero chill,” the chief minister added, without mentioning when the operations were done.

Though Sarma did not specify the arrests made in the two raids, the photographs shared by him indicate that three suspects were held in Guwahati and one in Cachar. PTI SSG SSG BDC