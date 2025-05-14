Drugs worth Rs 10 crore seized in Pune, Mumbai; three arrested

Pune, May 14 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized narcotic drugs including hashish worth around Rs 10.3 crore at the Pune airport and in Mumbai, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, DRI's Mumbai Zonal Unit intercepted two passengers when they landed in Pune from Bangkok on Monday.

Airtight pouches of 9.86 kg of hydroponic weed, a form of marijuana, was recovered from their baggage, a DRI release said.

In a follow-up operation in Mumbai, a man who was to receive the drugs was arrested. The search at his premises led to the recovery of 478 gm of narcotic substances, including hashish and hydroponic weed, it added.

All three persons -- their identities not disclosed -- were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the DRI said. PTI SPK KRK