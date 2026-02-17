Drugs worth Rs 1,047 cr seized in a year in Mizoram as border security tightened: Governor

Aizawl, Feb 17 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Gen Vijay Kumar Singh (retd) on Tuesday said the state has reported a significant crackdown on cross-border smuggling and narcotics trafficking during the 2025-26 fiscal, with law enforcement agencies seizing drugs valued at Rs 1,047 crore.

Addressing the inaugural sitting of the state assembly's budget session, Singh said the overall law and order situation in Mizoram during the current fiscal remained peaceful due to proactive policing and continuous monitoring by the state police.

He said that coordinated operations between the state police and Central forces like the Assam Rifles and Border Security Force (BSF) to strengthen security along the inter-state and international boundaries have resulted in the seizure of narcotics valued at a staggering Rs 1,047 crore.

Huge consignments of other contrabands, including smuggled areca nuts, liquor, arms, explosives and fake currency, were also seized during the same period, resulting in numerous arrests, he said.

Mizoram shares 325-km long inter-state boundaries with Assam, Manipur and Tripura, and 828-km long international borders with Bangladesh in the west and Myanmar in the east.

Singh stressed that the menace of drug trafficking and substance abuse remained a serious concern for the government.

He said that the state's excise and narcotics department has taken sustained action, resulting in the arrest of 652 drug traffickers and the seizure of 487 kg of contraband drugs in the current financial year.

The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, 2019, continued to be strictly enforced in the state, he said.

The latest amended prohibition laws and rules notified in October last year allowed partial sale of liquor for foreign and domestic dignitaries, and the manufacture, sale and supply of wine and fruit beer made solely from locally produced agricultural and horticultural products.

Since then, 4,532 people have been arrested and 4,915 alcohol-related cases registered in a three-month span till December last year, the governor said.

Singh also said that the state government has been making constant efforts to strengthen institutions in order to enhance law enforcement capacities across the state.

Institutional strengthening measures included the establishments of the directorate of prosecution, extensive biometric authentication of foreigners, collaboration with the National Forensic Sciences University, and the introduction of mobile forensic vehicles and district mobile forensic units, which significantly enhanced forensic and law enforcement capabilities across the state, he said.

The four-week-long budget session is scheduled to conclude on March 16.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the state's annual budget for the 2026-27 fiscal and supplementary demands for grants for the 2025-26 period on February 26, according to officials. PTI CORR NN