National

Drugs worth Rs 11.5 cr seized in Assam, 4 arrested

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Guwahati, May 25 (PTI) Narcotic substances worth Rs 11.5 crore have been seized from two districts of Assam and four drug peddlers were arrested, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In a post on X, Sarma said on Saturday night that the Assam Police dealt a major blow to the drug trade through two operations in Karbi Anglong and Cachar districts.

"@karbianglongpol intercepted a vehicle at Khatkhati checkpost and seized: 4.899 kg Morphine worth Rs 5 Cr; 1 peddler arrested," he said.

In the second operation in Cachar, the district police and Special Task Force (STF) seized over 1.2 kg of heroin worth more than Rs 6 crore, Sarma said.

“@cacharpolice & @STF intercepted a vehicle at Sonabarighat and seized: 1.239 kg Heroin worth ₹6.5 Cr; 3 persons arrested,” the chief minister added. PTI TR TR RBT