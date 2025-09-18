Drugs worth Rs 12 crore seized in Assam's Cachar, one arrested

Guwahati, Sep 18 (PTI) Drugs worth Rs 12 crore have been seized and a peddler arrested by police in Assam's Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The police seized 40,000 Yaba tablets in a major anti-narcotics operation in the Kathalbasti area of the district, the chief minister posted on X.

''High hopes, hard fall. Rs12 crore drug seized! In a precise anti narcotics operation at Kathalbasti, near Kathal Bye Pass, @CacharPolice seized 40,000 yaba tablets and arrested one peddler'', Sarma said.

Praising the police for the seizure, the CM said, ''Great job, @assampolice''.

Necessary legal procedures have already been initiated.

Yaba, meaning crazy medicine in Thai, is illegal in the country because it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, and caffeine. PTI DG DG RG